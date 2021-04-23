Leeds United have always been something of a conveyor belt for talent at the West Yorkshire club – never scared to blood any youngsters.

Evidence of that approach can be found at all levels of football, from the Premier League down to League Two.

Indeed, some of these highly-rated youngsters such as James Milner and Fabian Delph have gone on to big things in the game.

The latest Leeds United youngster to tread the professional football path away from Elland Road is young striker Max McMillan who today signed for League One side Fleetwood Town.

McMillan leaves Whites for Cod Army

McMillan had featured at Leeds United since joining their ranks as an eight-year-old. He signed a scholarship deal with the Whites in April 2019.

The youngster, who has expressed a desire to feature at international level with South Africa, was coming to the end of that deal.

It is obvious that Leeds United were not going to keep him on at the club hence his move to the north-west coast and Fleetwood Town.

He’d featured regularly for the young Whites this season, making 20 appearances across all competitions – scoring three goals and providing three assists.

McMillan – Fleetwood and going forward

It’s a case of a face not fitting at Elland Road versus a chance to kick on in the game with Fleetwood Town. With that playing on this mind, the young striker has taken the plunge and signed on with the Cod Army – going immediately into their Development Squad.

🏆#LUFC U18s forward Max McMillan has been voted the winner of @LFEonline’s March Goal of the Month competition, with 48% of the votes! Congratulations, @max_mcmillan10👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Cv1cda6lCP — LUFC Youth (@leedsutdacademy) April 22, 2021

Whilst he is signing up for their development side, goals such as the one above do suggest that the youngster has certainly got it in him to advance and improve in his football career.

He now has a chance to do that with Fleetwood as he looks to take that next step in football.