Middlesbrough take on a Sheffield Wednesday side who are in desperate need of points to retain their Championship status for another season.

It is mathematically impossible for Middlesbrough to achieve a place in the top six but they will be hoping to at least finish in the top half of the table.

A growing number of injury concerns has left Neil Warnock’s side light in numbers going into this weekend’s clash. Expecting to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, here is the predicted XI to face Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow.

GK – Sol Brynn

Warnock spoke about needing to give Brynn a chance before the end of the season. Sheffield Wednesday could be the perfect opportunity.

RB – Darnell Fisher

Fisher missed the win against Rotherham through injury. He could sit this one out as it is unknown whether he will be fit enough to return.

CB – Paddy McNair

McNair has been a vital part of Boro’s backline this season and will continue in that position tomorrow.

CB – Jonny Howson

The club captain was unlucky not to score in Boro’s last outing. Given the amount of injuries he could be forced to drop into defence as he did during his time under Jonathan Woodgate’s guidance.

LB – Marc Bola

Played in a back-three last time out but could return to his natural left-back position.

CM – Connor Malley

His Man of the Match performance against Rotherham could persuade Warnock to start the youngster.

CM – George Saville

After his strike on Wednesday, Saville now has the most goal contributions for the club this season and will play tomorrow.

RM – Yannick Bolasie

Bolasie was lively against Rotherham and should remain in the starting XI.

CAM – Duncan Watmore

Has been one of the club’s go-to men across the campaign and should continue in the number 10 role.

LM – Neeskens Kebano

One of Boro’s best players earlier in the week and will likely stay in the team.

ST – Chuba Akpom

Arguably had his best game in a Middlesbrough shirt on Wednesday and scored a well taken goal. He should start.