Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has stated Grant Hall’s inclusion against Sheffield Wednesday is in doubt, whereas Djed Spence and Hayden Coulson could play a part.

Hall was substituted in the first-half in Middlesbrough’s victory over Rotherham United on Wednesday evening. He collided with Matt Crooks with the Millers midfielder shown a controversial red card for the challenge.

Due to concussion guidelines Hall had to be removed and was replaced by eventual Man of the Match Connor Malley, who was given his Middlesbrough debut on the night.

“I think he had seven stitches in,” confirmed Boro boss Neil Warnock after the win.

“I’ll be looking at that straight after this, but if there’s any doubt we won’t play Grant [against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend].”

With Hall out of action it is likely either Marc Bola or Jonny Howson will play in central-defence. Both players have demonstrated their ability to play that role in the past and would presumably partner with Paddy McNair.

Another option at centre-back could be Darnell Fisher. The natural right-back missed the game against Rotherham in midweek due to a slight injury, but Warnock didn’t provide an update on the fitness of the January arrival.

However, he went on to say that both Hayden Coulson and Djed Spence could return on Saturday.

“I think Djed will be back in the squad this weekend,” he said.

“Hayden, the doc briefly caught me before coming here this morning and said he’s feeling a lot better. I’m not sure if he’s coming in later but if he does and says he’s okay then he’ll be in the squad.

“We’ve got enough for both of them on the bench.”

Middlesbrough have a long list of injuries at present and Warnock will be hoping to get to the end of the season with minimal fuss and regroup in the summer. He is eyeing potential new signings to bolster their ranks and strengthen their squad to achieve a place in the Championship top six.

After the visit of Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow, Middlesbrough face a trip to Luton Town before meeting Wycombe Wanderers on the final day.