AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson hopes he can keep a hold of his star player Joe Pigott with the striker’s contract running out in the summer.

The striker was subject to interest in January but the new salary cap rules meant that any sort of move was off the cards but this summer could be the time for Pigott to move on.

Dons manager Mark Robinson is hopeful that he can keep the forward in SW19 because of his importance to the team. Pigott has netted 18 goals in 41 league goals this season and has been crucial to keeping his side out of the bottom four as they look to secure safety sooner rather than later.

The forward has scored 45 goals in 133 games for AFC Wimbledon since joining in 2018 and has arguably kept them in the league by himself during that time.

Pigott was once on the books of Charlton Athletic as he made his way up through the youth ranks and they may well be getting the striker back should he not agree on a new deal with the Dons but Robinson is hoping his top scorer can see what they are trying to build at AFC Wimbledon and agree to sign a new deal.

“I’d like to think Joe can see what we’re building,” Robinson told South London Press.

“I would never stand in the way of a player bettering himself, but I think what we’re building here is really, really exciting.

“And in the events of the last few days [the storm surrounding the European Super League], I’m hoping that people will start to see that football’s much bigger. It’s an incredible sport, an incredible game and we need a massive reset button in the game. People need to start playing for values and what clubs and fans stand for.

“I think Joe will see that and what we’re going to try and create here. I hope there’s every chance of keeping him, because he’s very important to what the club wants to do.”

AFC Wimbledon will be on the verge of safety should they win at the weekend and teams below them slipping up but it is still completely in their own hands with having a game in hand on most teams below them.

The Dons face fellow relegation strugglers Rochdale in mid-week which is both teams’ game in hand on those around them, this could well be the game that secures their safety.