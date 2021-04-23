According to Football League World, Championship trio Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Preston North End are looking to sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey this summer.

The 95-time Wales international is set to become a free agent and is seen as surplus to requirements at Crystal Palace. Since the arrival of Jack Butland last summer, Hennessey has found himself down the pecking order behind both Butland and number one Vicente Guaita.

Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Preston North End are looking to bolster their goalkeeping options in the up and coming transfer window and have identified Hennessey as a potential new recruit.

He boasts a wealth of experience having played in the top flight for 11 years during his 15 year playing career. He also has a Championship promotion accolade under his belt having achieved the feat whilst at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Middlesbrough are in desperate need of a goalkeeper given they are set to lose both their first and second choice in June. Marcus Bettinelli will return to his parent club Fulham, whereas Jordan Archer will see his contract come to an end in two months time.

Boro also have the added bonus of their boss Neil Warnock having managed Hennessey during his time in charge of Crystal Palace in 2014.

Both Nottingham Forest and Preston North End do have established Championship goalkeepers at present but both clubs are looking to purchase new goalkeepers in order to provide competition in that department.

It is not yet known whether Crystal Palace will offer Hennessey a contract at the club. However, given his lack of playing time this season and his place in the pecking order it is likely he is set to depart for pastures new sooner rather than later.