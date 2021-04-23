Millwall are heading for a third season under Gary Rowett, after what could be another top ten finish in the Championship.

The journeyman manager looks to have settled down at The Den. He guided Millwall to an 8th-place finish last season and has them placed in 11th as it stands now.

They’ve three games of their season remaining and a trip to Watford up next. A win could boost them as high as 8th and so Rowett won’t have given up hopes of a top ten finish, but next season is where fans will really want to see a top-six surge.

Speaking to News At Den, Rowett recently spoke of the summer ahead. Millwall have a number of players’ contracts expiring and a handful of loanees set to return to parent clubs.

Asked whether he think the side is heading towards a mass summer overhaul, Rowett refuted those claims and instead hinted at a more sustainable building phase towards a play-off push.

I don’t think you ever want a big overhaul. When you’ve finished eighth – we’re sat in ninth right now [before the midweek games] – you don’t want to change the dynamic too much. What you want to do is make some good quality acquisitions. I always look at three or four that haven’t really featured much this season and end up leaving, and three or four coming in that can go straight into your team. Then you’ve made your squad better, you’ve made your team more competitive. I hope that will be the case at the end of the season. I’m quite looking forward to seeing where we are.

The Millwall boss has previously spoke of his admiration for club chairman John Beryslon, who unlike a wealth of other Championship chairmen chooses not to cash in on his best assets at first ask.

Rowett has watched the likes of Jed Wallace, Jake Cooper, Bartosz Bialkowski among others develop into quality Championship players. He’s brought through Billy Michell, Dan McNamara and is bringing the best out of previously under-performing names like Mason Bennett.

Millwall have a compeitive squad to their name – certainly one more so than when Rowett came in. His and the club’s ethos in their bid for an eventual promotion has been sustained so far and an overhaul this summer would completely hinder the foundations already in place.

Three or four additions of quality, Championship players who know the level of football and who have proven track records could be the only thing standing between Millwall and the Premier League. But with money irregularly coming in from player transfers and the hardships of this season to contend, Rowett could be waiting a while before he has a top-six side.

This is the ‘waiting game’ that Millwall find themselves in. Many other teams will come out of this season in a similar sort of limbo and Millwall’s next season could end similarly to this, after which there’d no doubt be questions asked of Rowett.

But his side are on the right path. That path has undoubtedly been extended by forces outside of Millwall’s control this season and so it’s important to remember that going into the next. Promotion from the Championship isn’t ‘built’ overnight – not a lasting one anyway.