Middlesbrough forward Britt Assombalonga has been told he won’t play again for the club by Neil Warnock and is now weighing up multiple options, according to The Mirror.

Other Championship clubs along with teams in Scotland and Turkey are amongst those that are interested in signing the 28-year-old with his contract coming to an end at the end of this season.

Assombalonga joined the club back in 2017 for a fee of around £15m and has scored 45 goals in 144 league games for the club, nearly an average of a goal every three games which is a rather impressive record for a team that hasn’t really challenged the top six in recent years.

The striker has featured 31 times for the Teeside club this season but has only managed to score on five occasions, leaving Warnock with a decision to make on his future which has now been decided.

A stumbling block for some teams however would be his reported £40k-a-week wages, this is something he may need to take a cut in with most teams struggling to pay those sorts of wages in the Championship.

He would still be a good pickup for most teams in the Championship with him being in his prime years but it would be a case of a team and manager that can get the best out of him and build around him. If he can recapture the form he showed during his time at Nottingham Forest and first couple years at Middlesbrough, he could be the man to fire a team into the play-offs and help with a promotion push.

Assombalonga could well prove to his former employers next season that they shouldn’t have let him leave if he does sign for another Championship side and could well make Warnock rue his decision not to stick with him.