According The Portsmouth News, Danny Cowley and his brother Nicky are expected to stay on at Fratton Park longer than this season, even if a play-off place isn’t reached.

The Cowley brothers have made an instant impact both on and off the pitch at Portsmouth after they were brought in to replace the outgoing Kenny Jackett.

They managed to deliver four wins on the spin on the back off just getting adjusted with their new squad. They’ve brought enthusiasm to the club and have now brought an attractive style of play to watch.

They’ve made their side more attacking, creating more goal scoring opportunities and brought high-intensity level of performance something that went missing under Jackett.

The impressive impact hasn’t been forgotten even with the recent run of results, as fans understand the current squad is very unbalanced and Cowley needs time to put his own stamp on it.

A top-six place was always the aim for the Cowley’s when they walked through the door and that ambition is still alive, but very much in the balance with only four games remaining.

It now appears however, that even if a top-six finish is to elude the Cowley’s this season it will not be a decisive factor in the brothers staying on at the club.

The impressive nature in the way they have gone about their job and the togetherness they have brought to the squad has hugely impressed the owners and board members. They were also very impressed in how much detail they both go into in every meeting both player and board level.

Crucially, however, it’s the way in which they’ve galvanised the Pompey fan-base who’ve been won over by their approach, which could be the key issue in the Cowley’s remaining.

The club had privately indicated that before appointing a new manager in this case the Cowley’s they would give time to see how the fans reacting and if they could get on board with what they wanted to do.

That now seems the case with fans very encouraged by what they have seen lately. Danny’s openness and ability to grasp the essence of what the Fratton faithful demand has certainly been central to the favourable reception and is now likely to help him stay for the long-term.