Birmingham City have a new leader in Lee Bowyer and a newfound lease of optimism going into the next season – a stark contrast to the mood at the club last month.

Birmingham City appointed Bowyer midway through March. It brought to an end what was a torrid tenure for Aitor Karanka, which could easily have ended in relegation if actions weren’t taken sooner.

The Spaniard’s 36th and final Championship game in charge was a 3-0 defeat at home to Bristol City. It left Blues just a place and three points above the drop zone and relegation fears rife, with Rotherham United having four games in hand at the time.

Since, Bowyer has claimed 14 points from a possible 21 in his opening seven games at the helm. The club now sits in 19th-place of the Championship table and with three games left to defend what is currently a 10-point gap to Rotherham in 22nd, who now only have two games in hand.

It’s a stark contrast to the Birmingham City we saw under Karanka. Bowyer’s motivation and genuine belief in his side has spread through the squad like wildfire, with most every performance under him trumping the very best of those under Karanka – and by a fair margin too.

Interestingly though, fans will remember that Bowyer was a candidate to come to St Andrew’s alongside Karanka last summer. He was backed to come in after Pep Clotet walked but would remain at Charlton Athletic.

Now at Birmingham City, it seems to have worked out best for both Birmingham and Charlton, and Blues fans might be left wondering what might’ve been if Bowyer was the man in charge at the start of the season.

What might’ve, could’ve, should’ve been for Birmingham City

Karanka left Birmingham City with his managerial career lowest win percentage of 21.1%, and a points per game (PPG) of 0.972 in the Championship.

That PPG across the course of a 46-game season would’ve landed Birmingham City with 45 points when rounded up – enough to match last season’s bottom club in the Championship Hull City.

Bowyer though has a PPG of 2 since taking charge of Birmingham City – 92 points when stretched out across the full Championship term which last season, would’ve placed them just a point behind 1st-place Leeds United.

Those numbers make Birmingham City dark horses going into the next Championship campaign. There remains a lot of rebuilding to do in the summer and if Bowyer doesn’t have the funding to make the team his, then that rebuilding process could last.

Nevertheless, Blues fans can be optimistic and once this season is finalised, Bowyer can get straight to work on putting together a Birmingham City side that can win promotion into the Premier League.