Brentford have unveiled one Europe’s most prolific strikers in Ivan Toney this season – 29 goals in 41 Championship appearances has him linked with Arsenal, Leeds United and West Ham ahead of the summer.

The 25-year-old was linked with a number of top-tier European sides before his move to Brentford last summer, but going into this summer we seem to have three favourites in Arsenal, Leeds United and West Ham.

He’s already been valued at £35million and with the Bees’ losing momentum ahead of what’s likely a top-six finish, their promotion hopes could crumble once again.

So what might the future gold for Toney? Our writers have their say:

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“Toney’s already made his ambitions clear to take Brentford into the Premier League. But there seems to be one or two teams in the top-six stronger than Brentford and so they could yet be tied to another season of Championship football.

“He won’t be short of suitors whether Brentford clinch promotion or not, and even if they do then it might be hard to turn down the likes of Arsenal, Leeds United and West Ham. Of the three though, I think Arsenal or Leeds would be the better fit.

“The chance to become Arsenal’s main man with the futures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette unclear, and Leeds playing the way they do under Bielsa could really bring the best out of Toney.”

Tom Rodgers (@TomRodgersFJ)

“Ivan Toney has the potential to score goals wherever he goes. He showed that stepping up to Brentford and he could well do the same in the Premier League.

“Like Watkins, he possesses great pace and finishing, with the likes of West Ham and Arsenal sniffing around he should be a Premier League player next season whatever happens.

“With the way they are playing, West Ham could well be his preferred destination with their lack of strikers and would almost be guaranteed the game time to shine.”

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“West Ham might just be the perfect move for Toney. The Hammers are in need of another striker after letting Sebastian Haller depart in January and are no strangers to signing Championship stars, bringing in Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen in recent seasons. With David Moyes’ side sitting in 5th, West Ham may have the pulling factor of European football as well.

“Game time with Arsenal and Leeds United would likely be more limited, with the likes of Lacazette and Patrick Bamford to compete with. With options open to the Bees hotshot, it will be interesting to see how his summer pans out.”