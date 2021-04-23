Brentford have been dealt another setback in their quest to reach the Premier League as Josh Dasilva is ruled out for the play-offs, should they make them according to West London Sport.

The Bees are currently sat seven points clear of 7th placed Reading in 5th place with a game in hand, which they will play against Rotherham United on Tuesday, a game which is also crucial for the Millers survival hopes.

Dasilva picked up the injury to his hip towards the back end of February and has been struggling with it ever since but Thomas Frank revealed at the start of March he wouldn’t require surgery and he would be back after the international break. The latest update however is that the midfielder will be ruled out for the rest of the season, denting Brentford’s promotion hopes.

This latest update will provide a welcome boost to their play-off rivals however, the likes of Bournemouth, Barnsley, and Swansea will be much more confident going up against the Bees without the midfield maestro.

Before his injury, Dasilva was attracting interest from the Premier League with his pace, creative flair, and bullishness in the middle of the park. Before his injury, the midfielder contributed five goals and four assists this season and since he has been out, the West London side have struggled to pick up wins, drawing six of their last seven games.

The 22-year-old could have been key in the play-offs, with games often decided on a moment of magic, he could have been the one to unlock a rigid defence and be the difference between Brentford being promoted or not but now with this injury blow, this could well leave Brentford as outsiders to go up to the Premier League.

The Bees will now have to turn to the likes of Sergi Canos, Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo to get them over the line and go one step further than their play-off final defeat last term.