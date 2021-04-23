In an interview with Teesside Live, Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock was asked about the likelihood of signing on loan Everton winger Yannick Bolasie.

As reported on The72 earlier today, the Middlesbrough manager feels it is unlikely they will be able to secure a deal to sign Fulham winger Neeskens Kebano.

But Warnock is more optimistic that they will be able to sign Yannick Bolasie.

The Everton man is out of contract at Goodison Park in June and will become a free agent. He is likely to be in demand given his credentials at Premier League and international level, but given his half-season at Middlesbrough, the Teessiders will be looking to sign him permanently if the opportunity arises.

The Boro boss admitted a lot will be riding on what clubs come in for Bolasie and revealed he has spoken to the player about his future already.

“It’ll depend on what offers Yannick gets, I suppose. I’ve spoken to him about the situation.

“I don’t think he’ll get a Premier League club if I’m honest, so it’ll probably come down to whether he wants to play in the Championship or whether he’d rather go abroad because I think that’s where the money is.

“He’s got enough money anyway, hasn’t he?” he joked.

“Yannick’s not hard work. He can be a little bit moody at times, but that’s how a lot of players are. If he decides to stay in this country, you wouldn’t write off him staying at Middlesbrough.”

Since arriving in the January transfer window, Bolasie has starting nine times for Boro. In that time he has scored two goals and assisted three for his teammates.

With Bolasie and Kebano re-joining their parent clubs in the summer and Marvin Johnson and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing out of contract, Middlesbrough could be preparing for life without four first-team wingers next season. However, they are looking to the market to sign a winger or two.

The Democratic Republic of Congo international would be available for free and would be guaranteed regular playing time at the Riverside and therefore would be a good move for all parties involved.