Norwich City have already secured their immediate return to the Premier League, with the Championship title still in their grasp.

Back-to-back defeats in the Championship has left Norwich City with a nervy end to the season though. They’ve clinched promotion as many expected they would, but Watford’s win at Carrow Road last time out leaves just five points between the league’s top two.

Norwich City sit on 90 points and Watford on 85. Both sides have three games remaining and Daniel Farke’s side can claim the top spot if they win at QPR tomorrow, and Watford fail to beat Millwall at home.

It’d be the Canaries’ second Championship title in three seasons – but how does this current title-push compare to Leeds United’s last time round?

Marcelo Bielsa brought an end to what was a 16-year hiatus from the Premier League for Leeds United. They’ve since prospered in the top flight and it comes off the back of a strong showing in the Championship last time round.

They started the season strongly but not title-winning strong – a 2-1 defeat at Millwall in early October of 2019 saw them in 5th-place of the Championship table after the opening 11 games.

It was a 10-game unbeaten run from October through to December which put them in contention for a top two finish. They won 2-0 at home to Hull in mid-December to cap a seven-game winning streak, leapfrogging West Brom into the top spit whilst doing so.

Then came the mid-season downfall. A tradition which had become all too familiar at Elland Road as Leeds went on a run of two wins in 11, finding themselves in 2nd come the time of a 1-1 draw with Brentford in February last year which left Leeds with just six points between them and Bristol City then placed in 7th.

From there, Bielsa guided his side to 11 wins from their final 13 games of the season to win the title with an eventual 10-point lead over the Baggies in 2nd-place.

In true Farke fashion…

Farke saw his side rack up 94 points when they won the Championship in 2019, and needs just one more win to match Leeds’ tally of 93 from the last campaign.

No side has topped 100 points in a single Championship season since Leicester City in 2014, with Wolves’ 99 in the 2017/18 season being the highest since.

Norwich could yet match that 99 points mark but would have to win their remaining three games to do so, and a tall order it’ll be with away trips to QPR and Barnsley, and a home clash v Reading to contend.

But this season has been a hugely impressive one for Norwich – they had their worst patch right at the start of the season winning just one of their opening four, and could yet end their season with a similar record.

The midsection is where Norwich clinched promotion though, and probably the league title. From their fifth match of the season – a 2-1 win at Rotherham United in mid-October – Norwich would only lost two more games until their 28th fixture of the campaign when they lost 2-0 at Swansea City in the February just gone.

That defeat brought the Swans up into 2nd and just two points behind Norwich. It was the closest they came to losing their top spot but in true Farke fashion, his machine-like Norwich City side would rack up nine wins on the bounce, going on an unbeaten run of 13 games.

Going to QPR on the back of back-to-back defeats, expect Farke to have riled his side and expect a typically efficient performance from Norwich City. It’d be an upsetting climax if they lost the title to Watford because may agree that Norwich City have been the best team in the division this season.

A lot to look forward to for fans, but they might be watching their side anxiously this weekend.