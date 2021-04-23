Northampton’s chairman Kelvin Thomas has heaped ‘huge’ praise on interim boss Jon Brady and the job he has done since being in charge of the Cobblers.

However, he insists it’ll be a priority of his to appoint a new manager when the season finishes in a couple of weeks.

Brady was announced as Keith Curle’s interim replacement in February when the Cobblers were in the relegation zone. While they still remain there now under Brady there performances and results have slightly improved.

Australian-born Brady was already at the club when he was announced as caretaker boss as he was manager of the under-18’s side. This has given Thomas time to decide where his next manager will come from.

The Cobblers face Sunderland on the final day of the season and it is expected that once that game is over, the club will then look to appoint a new manager before making any other football based decisions.

As well as having to deal with appointing a new manager the club has numerous players who are coming to the end of their deal this summer. First-team players Shaun McWilliams, Lloyd Jones and Ryan Watson are all coming to the end of their deals, but as stated this won’t be dealt with until a new manager walks in the door.

Thomas told the Cobblers show on BBC Radio Northampton: “The priority is going to be a new manager because they will want to have some input what happens with the players.

“Something I’m not a fan of is the club forcing players on a manager. I don’t like that system, especially at our level, because I think the manager has to be comfortable working with his players.

“He has to have a significant input when it comes to bringing players into the football club so I think a manager would be the priority.

“We’ll sit down with Jon, Sammo and Marc because they’ll be part of any process. No matter what happens, Jon’s position isn’t defined by whether we go up or go down.

“We’ve definitely seen improvements in how we’ve played, I think that’s obvious, and Jon’s had a tough ride in terms of injuries. He’s only had one goalkeeper to pick from and at times he’s only had two centre-halves.

“It’s been a challenge and it’s been very difficult. We’ll see how the next three games go but whether we stay up or go down, it doesn’t dictate what happens with Jon or the other guys.

“I’ve been in conversation with Jon and the main thing we both agreed on was that, whatever happens, he’s part of the fabric of the club and so are Marc and Sammo.”

It’s reassuring words for Brady from his chairman, but if Brady was to get Northampton out of this predicament, then he wouldn’t do his chances of getting the job full time any harm indeed.