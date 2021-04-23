As quoted by Wales Online, Mick McCarthy has confirmed Cardiff City starlet Tom Sang will not play again after suffering “quite a nasty” toe injury.

After spending the first half of the season on loan with League Two side Cheltenham Town, youngster Tom Sang returned to Cardiff City in January.

The 21-year-old had to wait until March for a taste of the action, but thoroughly impressed when he got the chance.

Sang’s form has seen him nail down a starting spot at wing-back, featuring on both the left and right-hand side.

However, it has now been confirmed that the Bluebirds starlet has suffered a season-ending injury, bringing an end to his run in the starting 11.

Sang was forced off in the latter stages of Cardiff’s draw with Brentford and now, manager Mick McCarthy has confirmed “quite a nasty” toe injury has forced him onto the sidelines.

Speaking to the media (quotes via Wales Online), McCarthy said:

“Tom Sang, that’s his season finished with.

“He has got quite a nasty injury to his toe. I can’t quite tell you, but it’s a ligament. So that’s him done.”

In his absence, Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu looks set for a run in the side. He came on for the injured Sang against Brentford, making just his eighth appearance for Cardiff after returning from a length hamstring injury.

It will be interesting to see what McCarthy has in mind for Sang ahead of next season. Will the prodigy remain in the first-team set-up or could he look to send him out on loan again?

Have your say on what you think he should do in the poll below.

Tom Sang - stay or go?