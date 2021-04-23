As quoted by Wales Online, Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy has confirmed striker Robert Glatzel is up for sale this summer.

The 27-year-old striker was loaned out in the latter stages of the January transfer window, joining Bundesliga side FSV Mainz for the rest of the season.

Glatzel made the move after struggling to impress in the early stages of Mick McCarthy’s reign at Cardiff City. The situation regarding his future with the Bluebirds has been surrounded with uncertainty but now, McCarthy has made the club’s stance clear.

The Cardiff boss confirmed that Glatzel is ‘not for him’, stating that he will be placed on the transfer list ahead of the summer transfer window.

As quoted by Wales Online, here’s what McCarthy had to say on the situation:

“Robert, he’s available.

“He’s not going to be for me, or otherwise I wouldn’t have loaned him out.”

With the Bluebirds’ boss confirming his position, Glatzel will be looking to prove a point in the remaining games of his stint with Mainz. So far, he has scored two goals and laid on one assist in nine appearances for the Bundesliga side, with seven of his outings coming off the bench.

A summer move would bring an end to a two-year stay in the Welsh capital for Glatzel. He joined the club in the summer of 2019 for £5.5m and has gone on to feature 58 times for the club across all competitions.

In the process, the German attacker has netted 11 goals and chipped in with two assists. However, with McCarthy’s stance emerging, it seems certain that he will not be adding to that total.