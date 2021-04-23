Speaking to The News, Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has confirmed goalkeeper Duncan Turnbull will not be returning to the club after his loan move to American side Las Vegas Lights.

The shot-stopper made a move to Las Vegas earlier this month, linking up with the United States Soccer League Championship outfit until the end of the season.

Turnbull made the move in search of first-team football chances he hasn’t been getting with Portsmouth. Before his move, the 22-year-old had played just once this season.

Now, with his current deal with Pompey set to expire at the end of this season, an update on his situation has emerged.

Manager Danny Cowley has confirmed that the ‘keeper is set to finish his contract with Las Vegas Lights. Speaking to The News, the Portsmouth boss said he thinks a decision on Turnbull’s future was made before his arrival.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I think that decision (on Turnbull) was made before we arrived. I spent one day with Duncan – and he said hello and then goodbye.

“The idea is for him to go on loan (at Las Vegas Lights) and finish out his contract there.”

The departure will bring an end to his short stint with the Fratton Park club. Turnbull only made the move to Portsmouth last year, coming in on a free transfer from American side University of Notre Dame.

With a Pompey stay off the cards, it will be interesting to see where the goalkeeper ends up next. With his contract ending in America, it seems the U.S. would be the most likely destination for him.