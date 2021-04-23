As per West London Sport, QPR will not be able to trigger the option to sign West Brom midfielder Sam Field as he will now not be able to start the 12 games required to activate the clause.

The midfielder joined the Rs on deadline day in January, coming in to bolster Mark Warburton’s options.

Included in the deal is an option to make the move permanent. Field’s future with parent club West Brom looks uncertain, having fallen down the pecking order as he enters the final year of his contract.

However, it has now been revealed that QPR are now unable to trigger the option to sign Field.

As per West London Sport, the 22-year-old midfielder would have to start 12 games to activate the clause. As it stands, he has only started eight times and is unable to reach the total required, with only three games remaining.

The situation presents a possible stumbling block, giving the Baggies the opportunity to block a long-term deal if they wish. However, the report states that all parties “expect a move to go ahead”, with Rangers still keen.

The Stourbridge-born midfielder has put in some impressive performances since linking up with the Championship outfit. Field has featured 16 times for QPR, netting one goal in the process.

Prior to his January move, the former Charlton Athletic loan man had played just five times for West Brom. He came off the bench in three of their first four League games but didn’t feature again after that.