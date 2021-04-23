Carlisle United have activated a clause in Callum Guy’s contract to keep him for another year, as announced by their official club website.

The ex-Derby County, Bradford City and Blackpool man will be staying with Carlisle United until the end of next season.

Guy, who is 24 years old, joined the Cumbrians in January 2020 and has since enjoyed plenty of game time with the League Two side.

He has made 46 appearances since his move to Brunton Park and has now been rewarded with a new deal.

Carlisle’s Director of Football David Holdsworth has said: “Callum has had a wonderful season with us and has been a big influence on the pitch. He’s a whole-hearted boy and I’m sure the fans appreciate the commitment he puts in during every game.

“He’s grown to be a leader and he’s another we’d like to stay longer, beyond the term of this clause, if we can work something out. For now the good news is that he’s with us next season, the rest will look after itself.”

Guy started his career at Derby County and rose up through the youth ranks of the Championship side before going on to make four first-team appearances.

The Rams loaned him to Port Vale before he linked up with Bradford City during the 2017/18 season to gain more experience. He played 17 times for the Bantams whilst they were in League One.

Blackpool then came calling and he later joined the Tangerines on a permanent basis. However, after playing 46 times during his time at Bloomfield Road they let him leave for Carlisle last year.

Guy is now sticking around for another season in Cumbria.