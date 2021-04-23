Middlesbrough have confirmed young goalkeeper Brad James has joined non-league outfit Hartlepool United on an emergency loan deal.

James is a regular for the Middlesbrough youth set up and will now have the chance to impress at professional level.

His only other tastes of first-team football were during loan spells at both Gateshead and Aldershot Town. But he will now be given another opportunity at National League level with local rivals Hartlepool United.

Hartlepool United currently sit atop the National League table and are chasing automatic promotion back to the EFL having been relegated in 2017.

Regular goalkeeper Ben Killip has suffered a season ending injury for Pools, meaning they were allowed to look for an emergency signing, identifying James as their prime target.

The 21-year-old will hope to break into the Middlesbrough team next season. It is likely both Marcus Bettinelli and Jordan Archer will depart the club in the summer, leaving James and fellow youngster Sol Brynn, along with Dejan Stojanovic who will return from his loan at St. Pauli in Germany.

Middlesbrough could look to sign a new goalkeeper or two in the transfer window however. Reports have linked them to the likes of Oxford United’s Jack Stevens and Portsmouth’s Alex Bass in recent months and Neil Warnock is keen to bolster his options between the sticks.

James will be looking to be involved as Hartlepool take on Chesterfield at Victoria Park on Saturday evening. The Spireites are also chasing promotion and go into the game in seventh position in the standings.