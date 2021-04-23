In-demand Exeter City attacker Joel Randall is back in light training, as per a report by Devon Live.

The youngster has been out with a hamstring injury but there is a chance he could feature before the end of the season if the Grecians make the Play-Offs.

Randall, who is 21 years old, suffered the injury in March and it was feared it would rule him out until the end of the campaign.

He is highly-rated by the League Two side and was a target for the likes of Charlton Athletic, Swansea City and Celtic in the January transfer window, as reported by the Daily Mail.



Exeter boss Matt Taylor has said: “I think there’s a chance (he could be back), but we have to see what happens in the next couple of games. We are pushing him behind the scenes, but if we don’t get close in the next two games, then we will taper back in terms of that.

“He’s back jogging, but his game is all about sprinting, so he has a big week next week and we will have a better idea after the Grimsby game and then we can either keep pushing him to hopefully play a part in the last game of the season, or in the play-offs, or we taper down and let him focus on next season.”

Randall has been in impressive form for Exeter this term and has scored 10 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions, meaning they will face a battle to keep him.

He is is a product of their impressive academy and made his first-team debut four years ago in the EFL Trophy.

The Salisbury-born attacker is a name to keep an eye out for this summer and could make a surprise return to action before then.