Carlisle United are ‘very unlikely’ to bring back Rotherham United loanee Joshua Kayode next season, as per a report by the News and Star.

Carlisle United’s Director of Football, David Holdsworth, has admitted the highly-rated striker probably won’t return for a third spell.

Kayode, who is 20 years old, has recently signed a new contract with Rotherham until the summer of 2024.

He has been linked with the likes of Brentford, Bournemouth and Cardiff City recently, as reported by Football Insider.

Kayode has impressed on loan in League Two this season at Carlisle and has scored six goals in 30 games for the Cumbrians in all competitions.

However, he is unlikely to be going back there, according to Holdsworth: “We’re doing a lot of work behind the scenes in looking at other players. Will we keep Kayode – very unlikely.

“The boy’s brilliant for us, a great kid, he’s just signed a new deal at Rotherham and they will look at his place. We have to be mindful we have players that will go back to their parent clubs.”

Kayode has risen up through the youth ranks at Rotherham and could be in their plans for next season.

He has since made three appearances for their first-team and has also previously had loan spells at Chesterfield and Gateshead in the past to gain experience.

The striker first linked up with Carlisle last season but returned to the New York Stadium when the League Two campaign was halted by the pandemic.

Paul Warne’s side gave him the green light to return to the Lake District last summer but it is doubtful the same will happen again this year.