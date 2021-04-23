As per Sky Sports reporter Fabrizio Romano, Norwich City’s star right-back Max Aarons “will leave” this summer, with Everton said to be leading the chase.

Everton are leading the race to sign Max Aarons – advanced talks and negotiations progressing for the right back. 🔵 #EFC Many clubs are interested as Max Aarons will leave Norwich in the summer – Everton have started contacts since February and hope to reach an agreement soon. https://t.co/phsV5Opcb8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2021

Ever since breaking into the first-team, Aarons has thoroughly impressed for the Canaries. He has continued to star for Daniel Farke’s side this season in their successful bid for promotion.

Unsurprisingly, his performances have caught attention from elsewhere along the way. Manchester United, Spurs and West Ham have all been linked this season, while German giants Bayern Munich and Catalan titans FC Barcelona have also been said keen.

However, it has now been revealed that Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton are leading the chase for the 21-year-old defender.

The Toffees were said keen on the Norwich City star back in March and now, trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano has said they are leading the chasing pack.

Romano added that the Canaries’ academy graduate “will leave” this summer and that advanced negotiations over a move to Goodison Park are ongoing. The deal could be completed soon, so it will be interesting to see how their pursuit pans out over the coming weeks and months.

Aarons has played in all 42 of Norwich’s Championship games this season, missing just one game against Preston North End. In the process, he has chipped in with one goal and four assists.

His contributions this campaign take him to 127 appearances for City’s senior side. In that time, he has netted four goals and provided 12 assists.