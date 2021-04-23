Former Lincoln City midfielder Jake Sheridan has linked up with Tom Shaw at Gainsborough Trinity, as announced by their official club website.

The ex-Lincoln City man has joined the non-league side as role of assistant manager.

Sheridan, who is 34 years old, has retired from playing now and has gained coaching experience with the likes of Eastwood Town and Basford United recently.

He is has now reunited with Shaw at Gainsborough and is excited for a new chapter.

Sheridan has said: “It’s a great opportunity for me. I know from talking to the gaffer about what he has planned and it’s going to be an exciting time at the club. Just from being there on Wednesday you can see that there are people who care about the club and it is part of the community which we want to build on.”

The Nottingham-born man started his career at Dunkirk before joining Notts County in 2005. He spent two years at Meadow Lane before stints at Tamworth and Eastwood Town.



Lincoln City signed him in 2011 and he is a familiar face to the Imps fans having been a regular for them during their days in the Conference Premier (National League).

He made 97 appearances in all competitions during his time at Sincil Bank, chipping in with a single goal and six assists.



Lincoln decided against extending his contract in 2014 and he ended his career with spells at Alfreton Town and Boston United.