Former Middlesbrough defender Nathan Dale has signed for Kordrengir, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

The youngster has decided to move to the Icelandic second tier.

Dale, who is 21 years old, was released by Middlesbrough at the end of last season and was subsequently snapped up by Gateshead on a free transfer.

He has spent this season playing in the National League North but parted company with the Tynesiders earlier this month by mutual consent.

He is not the only Englishman joining Kordrengi, with former Preston North End striker Connor Simpson and ex-Hartlepool United midfielder Connor Rennison also making the move to Iceland.

Dale joined Middlesbrough’s academy at the age of eight and rose up through the academy of the Championship club.

He was handed his first professional contract in 2019 and was a regular for Boro’s Under-23’s last season.

However, Neil Warnock’s side decided to part company with him last summer and dropped into non-league to join Gateshead. He will now be excited for his new adventure.

Middlesbrough have three games left of the current season to play and can’t go up or down. They are starting to turn their attentions to next season and it will be an interesting summer ahead at the Riverside Stadium.

There could be a few other youngsters, like Dale last year, who could head for the exit door this time around as well.