Ex-Preston North End and Carlisle United striker Connor Simpson has joined Kordrengir, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

The former Football League man has decided to move to the Icelandic second tier.

Simpson, who is 21 years old, has most recently played for non-league side Scarborough Athletic and had a trial at Norwich City in February, as per journalist Connor Southwell on Twitter.

He is now embarking on a new chapter in his career at Kordrengir, who are the home to ex-QPR striker Heider Helguson (assistant manager).

Read: Preston North End man wanted by several Championship clubs this summer

Simpson started out at Hartlepool United and broke into their first-team as a youngster before Preston lured him to Deepdale in January 2018. He made his debut for the Lilywhites in the same month in a Championship fixture against Aston Villa.

The Lancashire side decided to loan him out to non-league sides Lancaster City and Hyde United to gain some more experience before he was loaned to Carlisle United in the 2018/19 season.

He managed a single goal in eight games for the Cumbrians before moving to Accrington Stanley for the campaign after.

Read: Preston North End ‘considered’ signing Rotherham United midfielder in January

Simpson left Preston on a permanent basis last year and subsequently linked up with Irish side Cork City. However, he left them in October last year and has since been playing for Scarborough.

He has now made the move to Iceland and it will be interesting to see how he gets on over there.