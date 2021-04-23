Sheffield Wednesday’s assistant manager Jamie Smith has spoken about Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock, ahead of this weekend’s trip to the Riverside.

Warnock, a former Sheffield United manager, is never too far away from controversy. This week, it’s his comments on the upcoming clash with Sheffield Wednesday that have stirred online debate.

He said that his Middlesbrough players will have to try ‘twice as hard’ against the Owls this weekend, following their midweek win at Rotherham United.

Speaking to Examiner Live, Smith had this to say on Warnock:

He’s an experienced manager and will have them fired up ready to play. I don’t think any extra motivation is needed. We are in a situation that we need to get out of. He [Warnock] won’t allow them to be on the beach, he will have them fired up and ready to play.

Calls came from Twitter for the Sheffield Wednesday players to use Warnock’s comments as motivation going into the weekend.

The Owls could be relegated this weekend if they lose at Middlesbrough and Derby County win at home to Birmingham City, with just three games of the season currently remaining.

Derby have a four-point lead over both Rotherham United and Wednesday, though the Millers have two games in hand on both clubs after several postponed games throughout 2021.

Perhaps Wednesday’s most critical game of the season is just around the corner – a win is needed to keep their Championship hopes in tact, but they’ll have to do it without Moore once again who is still recovering from health complications.