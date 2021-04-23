Sheffield Wednesday’s assistant manager Jamie Smith has given an update on absent manager Darren Moore.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Moore has been absent for much of the past month-and-a-half due to health complications arising after contracting Covid-19.

He wasn’t in attendance for his side’s 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers last time out and won’t be for tomorrow’s trip to Middlesbrough, but speaking to Examiner Live, Smith gave a positive update on the Owls boss:

He’s much better. I have just spoken to him and he’s much better. He’s desperate to come back in and he’s climbing the walls. Hopefully we will see him down here before the end of the season. I speak to him at half-time and straight after the game. He has spoken to players over the phone. He has had Zoom meetings with the players.

Sheffield Wednesday have three games of their season remaining, and three games to do all they can to salvage their Championship status.

Derby County currently sit in 21st-place of the table and with a four point lead over both Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday.

The Rams are now perilously close to dropping into the bottom three and Rotherham and Wednesday will be doing all they can to ensure they trade places come the end of the season.

Paul Warne’s Millers have the upper-hand with two games in hand on both Derby and Wednesday (five games of their season remaining) but the Owls could yet have the momentum after their narrow win over Blackburn.

Middlesbrough will be another tall order – former Sheffield United boss Neil Warnock is gearing up to face his old Steel City rivals and could yet do a detriment to the Owls, who could be relegated with a defeat.