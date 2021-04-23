Sheffield Wednesday’s assistant manager Jamie Smith has given a full injury update ahead of his side’s Championship clash v Middlesbrough this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday gave themselves a glimmer of survival hopes with their 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers last time out.

With three games of their season remaining, they have a four-point gap to make up to Derby County in 21st and Rotherham United to leapfrog in the process.

Speaking to Examiner Live ahead of the trip to Middlesbrough tomorrow, Smith gave his side a clean bill of health following the Blackburn victory:

No new injuries from Blackburn. It’s pretty much the same. Chey is getting closer. He has been joining little bits of training. He’s well on his way. We are hoping he will play again this season. Fingers crossed. We will have to see on that. Massimo is doing little bits of the team so we will have to see on him. Joost van Aken did not train yesterday. We will see how he is.

The Owls have had some key injuries to deal with this season, with the likes of Massimo Luongo and Chey Dunkley, who’ve both been absent for the past few weeks.