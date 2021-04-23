Millwall manager Gary Rowett is hopeful of signing Scott Malone permanently from Derby County in the summer.

Rowett told News At Den of his hopes to land the wing-back on a permanent deal in the summer, after a hugely impressive season on loan at The Den.

Former Rams boss Rowett though understands that Malone is currently a Derby County player, although his contract expires in the summer and Rowett has since revealed that the club are ‘in discussions’ over a permanent deal:

Who knows, I hope so. He’s been excellent for us. He’s been up there with goals and assists and being a part of a lot of the chances that we’ve created. That’s why we brought him in for that attacking left-sided role to go and release him to get in the box and create things. He’s been excellent at that. But, of course, he’s out of contract at the end of the season and when someone’s done so well for you there’s always that little bit of fear that someone else comes in and nabs him. We’re certainly in discussions and we’d like to get something tied up quite quickly. But he’s under contract until the end of the season with Derby so we’ll have to see.

Malone, 30, spent three seasons at Millwall before he headed for Cardiff City during the 2014/15 campaign. Since returning to The Den, Malone has proved an efficient outlet on the left, scoring four goals in his 38 Championship appearance so far.

Millwall’s top-six hopes are now concluded for the season. The Lions currently sit in 11th-place of the Championship table and with 15-points now separating them from the top-six after a run of three games without a win.

Their situation isn’t as perilous as Derby’s though – Wayne Rooney’s side are tangled in a relegation brawl with three games of the season left, sitting in 21st and with a four-point gap to Rotherham United in 22nd to defend.

Derby fans would likely want to see Malone’s contract at the club extended after seeing him perform well for Millwall. Relegation could yet see Malone seek new ventures though and Millwall might not be the only interested party.