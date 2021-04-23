Ipswich Town could consider appointing former Colchester United boss John McGreal as their assistant manager, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

He spent five years as a defender at Ipswich Town during his playing days and made 150 appearances.

McGreal, who is 48 years old, knows Paul Cook well from playing together at Tranmere Rovers.

He last managed Colchester United but parted company with the League Two side last summer and has since been out of the game. He was linked with a return to Tranmere as manager last year, as per the Gazette News, but a move back to Prenton Park didn’t materialise.

Cook was keen to bring Leam Richardson to Portman Road with him but has had to look elsewhere as his former number two has been appointed permanent manager of Wigan Athletic.

McGreal seemingly fits the bill for the Tractor Boys as he already knows the club. However, he has a decision to make as to whether he would actually like to be an assistant or to carry on waiting for a managerial role.

He spent four years in charge of Colchester and won 37.6% of his 202 games in charge of the U’s, guiding them to the fourth tier Play-Offs last season.

However, McGreal was sacked last summer and although he has been linked with a few jobs since then, he remains out of work.

Could Cook appoint him as his assistant manager now?

Should Ipswich appoint McGreal as assistant?