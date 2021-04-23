Former Bristol City boss Derek McInnes is ‘getting ready’ for his next challenge in the game, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The Scotsman is available after parting company with Aberdeen last month and is weighing up his next move.

McInnes, who is 49 years old, spent eight years with the Dons and won 53.4% of his 378 games in charge of the Scottish Premiership side.

He has already attracted interest since his departure but is happy to bide his time.

McInnes has said: “I’m enjoying my down time and getting ready for my next challenge. I’m looking forward to that. Professionally I think it’s good for me after eight years to have that.

“It felt for me the right time to leave Aberdeen, so I’ll look forward to that next challenge, wherever it may be. I just want to work for a good club with good people within that club and see where we go.”

McInnes managed Bristol City from 2011 to 2013 and may fancy another crack at English football.

Preston North End are in the hunt for a new manager and he is an option for the Lancashire side to look at. He has a point to prove in the Championship and could be in with a shout for that job.

Doncaster Rovers are another Football League club looking for a new boss for next term. The Yorkshire club could be a good project for McInnes and he would certainly be an eye-catching appointment at League One level.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.

