Leeds United are once again looking to spend big despite their wage bill soaring in excess of £100million, reports Football Insider.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are gearing up for another season of Premier League football after a strong showing in their return to the English top flight.

Some signings have been hit and miss this season, but Leeds have been linked with a host of new signing and many coming from the Championship.

Here we take a look at three of those Championship names tipped with a move to Elland Road this summer:

Emi Buendia

At one point earlier in the season, Buendia looked like Bielsa’s no.1 target. The Argentine pair have been linked throughout the campaign, after what’s been a sterling showing from the Norwich City man.

He’s bagged 13 goals and 15 assists in the Championship this season. He’s not been short of suitors with the likes of Arsenal having been strongly linked, and with a number of parties form Spain interested in a summer move.

The 24-year-old will be stepping up into the Premier League next season, but who he’ll be starting the season with remains anyone’s guess.

Callum Styles

Leeds United were linked with the Barnsley youngster earlier in the month. He’s become hot property after his and his Barnsley side’s strong showing in the Championship, with The72 learning last month that Brighton are in the running too.

We also learned that Barnsley have slapped an £8million price tag on the 21-year-old, who’s made 39 Championship appearances this season and scored four goals.

The likes of Southampton and Norwich City are also in the running, but Styles looks like a player who would greatly compliment Bielsa’s philosophy at Elland Road.

Ivan Toney

There’s been transfer talk about Ivan Toney right since the start of the season. He currently leads the way for Championship goals this season with 29 – four more than anyone else – and looks nailed on for a summer move.

Brentford are once again slipping up in their race for promotion and would no doubt need to be a Premier League team to retain Toney’s services, with Leeds United strongly linked alongside Arsenal and West Ham recently.

Reports suggest that Brentford will demand £35million for the 25-year-old, who’s scored 53 league goals in his last two campaigns alone.