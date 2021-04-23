Lewis Alessandra has signed a new deal with Carlisle United, as announced by their official club website.

The ex-Oldham Athletic, Plymouth Argyle and Rochdale attacker is staying at Brunton Park until the end of next season now.

Alessandra, who is 32 years old, joined the Cumbrians in January 2020 and has since scored nine goals in 55 games for the League Two side.

He gives Chris Beech’s side more depth and options up top and keeping him for another 12 months is a shrewd piece of business.

Carlisle’s Director of Football David Holdsworth has said: “Lewis is an experienced and very good professional. He’s been very good for us from the moment he arrived and we’re delighted he’s on board for next season.

“At the age of 32 he looks after himself very well. He sets a fantastic example and he’s a positive influence in the dressing room and out on the pitch.”

Alessandra started his career at Oldham Athletic and went on to break into their first-team as a youngster, scoring eight goals in 76 games in all competitions.

He then moved to Plymouth Argyle after a spell at Morecambe and spent two years at Home Park. He impressed with the Pilgrims and managed 25 goals in 100 matches.

Rochdale then came calling and he decided to move back up north but struggled to make an impact at Spotland. He was subsequently loaned out to York City before embarking on permanent stints at Hartlepool United and Notts County before another year at Morecambe.

He has now found a home at Carlisle and will be sticking around for a little longer.