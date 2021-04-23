Everton striker Josh King has become a ‘leading target’ of Galatasaray’s, and should a deal go through in the summer then Bournemouth won’t receive any further capital for their former striker.

Everton signed King on a short-term deal in the winter transfer window just gone. Football Insider claim they paid Bournemouth an initial £2million fee, and that they would have to pay the Cherries a further ‘top up fee’ should they have kept King on a longer-term deal.

But reports earlier in the month claimed that Galatasaray were looking into a summer move for King, and Football Insider have again reported on that move, this time saying that the Turkish giants have made King a ‘leading target’ going into the summer transfer window.

Also in the running are Galatsaray’s Super Lig rivals Fenerbahce – both clubs can offer higher wages than usual because there’s no transfer fee involved.

As for Bournemouth, their ties with King look to be completely cut now. They would’ve preferred that King signed a long-term deal at Goodison Park so that they could cash in once again, but if King leaves the club this summer then the Cherries won’t receive anything.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side stormed up into 3rd-place of the Championships table with their 4-1 win at Millwall last time out. They’re coming into form at just the right time with three games of the season left and a place in the play-offs all but booked.

Woodgate has so far done a stellar job and if he can guide his side to an immediate return to the Premier League, he won’t be short of praise come next season.