Exeter City will release Nicky Ajose this summer, as per a report by Devon Live.

The ex-Leeds United, Swindon Town and Charlton Athletic attacker is out of contract at the end of the season and will be allowed to leave on a free transfer.

Ajose, who is 29 years old, joined Exeter in 2019 but has struggled to make an impact with the League Two side, scoring just two league goals over the past two seasons.

The experienced forward has racked up over 300 appearances in his career to date and will have to start weighing up his next move in the game.

Read: Why Lee Bowyer’s exit from Charlton Athletic was a blessing in disguise

Exeter boss Matt Taylor has confirmed Ajose will be heading for the exit door: “Nicky is not in my thoughts in relation to the first team squad. We are still backing the likes of MJ and for Ben Seymour to come good. He is out of contract. Last season was a big season and a season where the team was short of goals. This season, we have not been short of goals.

“We were so close last season and for whatever reason, Nicky was neither willing or able to provide that little bit extra at the top end of the pitch and this season, we made a conscious decision to back the Academy players and keep that pathway open as best we possibly could.”

Read: Five long-term candidates for the Swindon Town job

The ex-Manchester United man joined Leeds United in 2014 and penned a three-year deal at Elland Road. However, he played just four times for the Whites before leaving on loan to Crewe Alexandra.

Swindon Town came calling in 2015 and he scored 25 goals in all competitions for the Robins that year to earn a move to Charlton Athletic.

Ajose then spent three years on the books at the Valley and managed 11 goals in 58 games, as well as having loan spells away at Swindon, Bury and Mansfield Town.