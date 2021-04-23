West Ham United have joined the race to sign Norwich City’s Max Aarons, who was earlier in the month reported to be in favour of a move to Goodison Park.

Aarons, 21, has been one of the stars of the Championship this season. The Englishman has featured in all but one of his side’s 43 Championship outings, once again proving an effective outlet of the right-hand side of defence.

He’s been linked with a move away from Carrow Road all season – the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona and even Bayern Munich have been linked with the Norwich City man this season.

Reports last week outed Everton and Manchester United and the two leading candidates to sign Aarons this summer, but claimed that Aarons favoured Everton over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

What’s more is that Norwich City have slapped a hefty £30million price tag on Aarons.

Norwich City’s return to the Premier League was confirmed earlier in the month. There’s still three games of their season remaining and they could yet end up in 2nd-place, with Watford breathing down their necks after claiming a 1-0 win at Carrow Road last time out.

In what is an immediate return to the top flight, Daniel Farke could still lose some of his key players in the likes of Aarons, and Emi Buendia who’s been strongly linked with a move away all season.

The Canaries could be in for some big paydays in the summer, but Farke will want to keep his players around as to keep Premier League football at Norwich City.