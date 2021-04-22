Derby County have found themselves in the midst of a relegation scrap, with three games of their Championship season remaining.

The ball though is in Rotherham United’s court – they have two games in hand on the Rams and a four-point gap to make up in their five remaining games of the season. Sheffield Wednesday meanwhile are level on 39 points with the Millers but only have nine points left to play for.

Relegation has become a genuine threat for the Rams, and Wayne Rooney’s start to life in the dugout has quickly soured after an unexpectedly positive upturn through January.

A tenure of two halves

Rooney landed the permanent job on January 15th after several weeks as interim. He gave some much needed solidity to the side and was gradually dragging them up the Championship table, but his best patch of form came immediately after he was made the club’s permanent boss.

After losing his first game against Rotherham, Rooney went on to win three games on the bounce, winning six of his opening nine games as Phillip Cocu’s permanent successor as things started to look right up. Since that sixth win at home to Huddersfield Town though, Derby County have won just once.

Defeat at Preston North End earlier in the week thrust the Rams into the relegation brawl they find themselves in, and marked four-straight defeats in the Championship – they’ve won just one of their last 12 league outings.

Now, the appointment of Rooney is proving another mis-hire from the board. Bringing in a manager on reported £90k-a-week wages with just a single Soccer Aid match on his managerial CV, at a club already fighting for their lives in the Championship whilst in the midst of a takeover saga…It all seems a tad unwise.

Where do Derby County place in the Championship table since Rooney’s appointment?

From the 20 games that Derby County have played with Rooney as their permanent manager, Derby County have claimed 24 points which would place them in 16th in the Championship form table since then.

It remains a lowly position, and whether it’s any food for thought going into next season will be judged when this current one is over.

Rooney has definitely showed signs of a manager with potential to take Derby County to the next level. For such a prolific striker, he proved defensively shrewd at first, and picked up some good wins with what’s proved to be a relatively poor squad.

Given enough of the proverbial ‘time and funding’, and once the club’s takeover situation can be finalised as to hopefully bring about some transfer funds, there could yet be a happy ending for Rooney at Pride Park.