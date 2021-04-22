According to Olly Allen of Wales Online, Cardiff City should take a punt on Middlesbrough duo Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga this summer.

The Middlesbrough strikers are set to become free agents in June and with Cardiff City looking to bolster their options up front, it could make sense for the Bluebirds to make a move.

Both players have proven they can score goals in the second tier. Despite not having the most prolific of seasons, Assombalonga has 75 goals in 223 Championship appearances whereas Fletcher has 20 goals in 92. However, both players have had their injury setbacks.

Cardiff City have had to rely on the goals of Kieffer Moore so far during this campaign with the Welsh international having found the net 18 times. Moore was coincidentally previously linked to Middlesbrough during his time at Wigan Athletic.

Another striker Middlesbrough were interested previously is Robert Glatzel. The German will return to Cardiff having spent the second half of the season on loan with Bundesliga club Mainz. Isaac Vassell, Mark Harris and Max Watters are another three that Mick McCarthy could turn to next season, but the quartet including Glatzel do face uncertain futures.

No doubt McCarthy will look for players with experience and with Fletcher and Assombalonga available for no transfer fee this summer, Olly Allen believes it could be a match made in heaven, claiming they do still have something to offer at Championship level.

Fletcher has been linked with a move to Sheffield United, whereas Assombalonga has been interesting Scottish Premier League champions Rangers, as well as Bristol City.