Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton has often stamped his own, trademark style of football on his teams. But next season at the City Ground, he might mix things up a bit.

Hughton has now overseen 41 games in charge of Nottingham Forest in all competitions – 39 of those in the Championship. He came in on October 6th after Sabri Lamouchi had guided Forest to four-straight defeats to open the season, with Hughton having racked up 50 points so far.

His side aren’t out of the woods just yet. Rotherham United in 22nd still have five games of their season remaining, sitting 11 points behind Nottingham Forest in 18th.

The summer ahead is bound to bring about drastic changes in the playing staff (or at least fans will be hoping so), with a rebuild seemingly in order.

Speaking to Notts TV, Hughton was asked whether he’d be putting his own stamp on the side in the summer, and gave an interesting response:

I think we all want the best things from the team and obviously that is the team to be successful. We’ve had some good periods and what I’d like to think is that in those good periods, that’s more of what I want in a team. Some of the game has changed. There’s far more expansive teams now and perhaps even as a manager there’s probably been more occasions where I’ve pushed the game higher than perhaps I would’ve done before. Ultimately it’s down to the players that you’ve got and the quality you’ve got on top of the game you can play. I would like to hope that come the start of next season, that what we have in the building is what I can look at as a team and as a squad, and one that can certainly do better than we’ve done this season and look to challenge. https://twitter.com/Notts_TV/status/1385262121009643522?s=20

Formerly of the likes of Newcastle United, Birmingham City, Norwich and Brighton, Hughton has defined his own footballing style, which largely consists of tight games often settled by the odd goal.

He’s used it to good effect in the past having won promotion from the Championship with both Newcastle and Brighton. But the latter stages of his Brighton tenure made for torrid viewing, coming at a time when the way that top flight football was played changed.

Liverpool and Manchester City set the tone with their high-pressing, aggressively intense style of play and that left Hughton’s Brighton among others fending for their lives in the Premier League.

That disarray has seemingly followed him to the City Ground. Although Hughton’s almost cleared this Forest side of relegation, fans have had to watch through some dull matches this season – take the first half of last night’s draw at Birmingham City example.

But Hughton could be about to change his ways. He recognises the change and Nottingham Forest could re-brand themselves simultaneously alongside Hughton in the summer. It’s a tall order to do so in one pre-season, and with the amount of sending money available to Hughton as yet uncertain. But a corner could definitely be turned.