Sheffield Wednesday gave themselves a slither of survival hopes with their win over Blackburn Rovers last time out, and with three games of the season remaining.

Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday will need to win at least two of those games to stay up, rely on Derby County losing their remaining three and hope that Rotherham can’t make up four points in their final five games.

Relegation looms for the Owls and it comes after a season of mishaps both on and off the pitch, with Moore being Wednesday’s third permanent manager of this campaign alone.

But how has he fared in his first 11 games, and how does he compare to his recent predecessors?

PPG and what last season’s Championship table can tell us

Appointed at the start of last month, Moore’s opening game in the Wednesday dugout would be at home to Rotherham United. It ended in defeat, with Moore suffering the same outcome in all three of his opening games in charge.

Since, Wednesday have picked up three wins and two draws giving Moore a points total of 11 from 11 games – conveniently for our use, one point per game.

Using that, over the course of an entire 46 game Championship season, Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday would’ve racked up 46 points – a number which would’ve placed them bottom of last season’s Championship table.

Whilst in caretaker charge of Sheffield Wednesday this season, Neil Thompson oversaw 13 games, winning six and losing seven – 1.38 PPG, which would’ve earned at least 13th-place in last season’s Championship table.

Moore came in more than three months after Pulis’ departure. The Welshman’s time at the club will largely be remembered as the lowest ebb of Sheffield Wednesday’s season, claiming just one win and four points from his 10 games in charge – 0.7 points per game, or 32.2 points across a 46 game season.

Back in September, Wednesday kicked off their season with a 2-0 win away at Cardiff City. Goals from Josh Windass and Jordan Rhodes gave Monk a winning start to the season, quickly knocking three points of heir initial 12-point deduction.

Monk’s lasted 11 games before being axed. His last was a goalless draw v Millwall which left them on six points by the time of his departure (12 points acquired from those 11 games, with the initial points deduction halved).

He averaged 1.09 points per game this season which, interestingly, would’ve been enough to keep Wednesday up according to last season’s Championship table (1.09 points per game would’ve given Monk 50 points across the season).

Charlton Athletic were the team that finished in 22nd last time round with a points tally of 48. Rotherham United currently occupy 22nd, ahead of Sheffield Wednesday on goal difference with both teams tied on 39 points.

Ifs and buts…

If if and buts were points on the Championship table then we’d all have a good season. The fact of the matter for Sheffield Wednesday though, is that this predicament they find themselves in has been a while in the making.

Constant managerial changes and subsequent style changes, transfer strategies suffering as a consequence and now leaving Moore with a mismatch squad, not forgetting a six-point deduction. There remains a glimmer of hope that Wednesday can fend off relegation, but it remains just that.