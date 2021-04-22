Stoke City find themselves in the weird situation of having nothing to play for with three games to go, this could be the time for Michael O’Neill to test the waters in preparation for a play-off push next season.

The Potters are currently 13th in the Championship and with nothing to play for, this may be the chance for them to experiment and maybe even throw in a few of the younger players with a bit of potential to give them a taste of Championship football.

Harry Souttar is a prime example of somebody taking his chance when offered to him and he has thrived in the heart of the Stoke defence, with talks of a potential Premier League move on the horizon, for Stoke fans, this would be the worst scenario possible.

Here we take a look at three things that need to happen at Stoke City this summer…

New contract for Nick Powell

Nick Powell has been influential for Stoke this season, the attacking midfielder has picked up 12 goals and three assists this term and has been one of City’s most creative players.

Powell’s contract runs out this summer but at the age of 27, he is a player in his prime and somebody who could help propel Stoke into the play-off places and make them genuine promotion contenders.

Powell joined the club for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2019 from Wigan Athletic and he should be well worth another two-year contract at a minimum.

Keep hold of Harry Souttar

Harry Souttar has already been mentioned once in this article but his influence on the side this season has been so vital that he just needs to be kept a hold of.

The 6ft 6in defender has been a rock and along with his ability to play out from the back, he is perfect for how Michael O’Neill wants to play.

The issue for Stoke is holding off from any interest there may be in him from the Premier League, his attributes make him the perfect fit for a lot of teams in the top flight and Souttar will have aspirations of his own to play at the highest level.

Improve the midfield

Improving the middle of midfield could be key for Stoke City next season and getting key players in that area could be the difference they need to push themselves a bit further on.

The likes of Joe Allen and Sam Clucas are in their 30’s now and Jordan Thompson hasn’t pulled up any trees thus far and what the Potters might thrive off is signing a key player in that position.

They are lacking a real ball-winner and signing a young, hungry midfielder from League One or League Two could be the way forward with numerous players coming from the lower leagues throughout the year and performing extremely well in the Championship.