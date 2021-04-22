Upon the announcement of the Middlesbrough team sheet yesterday evening three players’ absences in particular looked to be telling.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock had spoken out about players not wanting to be at the club and needing them ‘out’ this summer. He had mentioned cliques forming and players not giving their all.

His comments about defender Djed Spence after the defeat to Queens Park Rangers suggested the youngster’s Middlesbrough future was in doubt.

So when he wasn’t in the squad to face Rotherham, along with January arrival Darnell Fisher and academy graduate Hayden Coulson, it was easy to jump the gun and assume his previous remarks were aimed at the trio.

However, this doesn’t seem to be the case. Speaking to The Northern Echo Warnock explained the three defenders were missing due to a multitude of reasons.

“Hayden started shivering a bit at the hotel,” said Warnock. “He had a COVID test and it was negative, but we decided not to risk him and send him home.

“Djed’s got a slight problem with his groin, and Darnell has had a scan. We don’t know how bad that is. He’s got something there, and they were getting a second opinion today about whether he’ll play again in the next three games. I don’t know.”

It is difficult to know whether they have a future at the club or not. It is likely Fisher would continue at Middlesbrough given his very short time at the Riverside. However, Spence and Coulson are in jeopardy.

Spence’s recent performances have raised eyebrows amongst supporters and coaching staff and there is the possibility he could depart in the summer. Similarly, Coulson has been used sporadically this campaign and rumours have began to circulate regarding him being sold.