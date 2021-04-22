Birmingham City drew 1-1 at home to Nottingham Forest in the Championship last night, owing to a 98th-minute penalty from Lewis Grabban.

After a fairly subdued first-half, Birmingham City came out the blocks quickest and took the lead through Marc Roberts. They defended the lead well until the 97th-minute when Forest were rewarded with what seemed a soft penalty.

Grabban who came off the bench in the second half would step up and convert – his fired shot was met by Neil Etheridge, though the power proved too much.

It was a hammer blow for Birmingham City who could’ve recorded a fifth win from seven under Bowyer, who was ‘gutted’ at the result:

"The players are gutted in there. I'm gutted. It shouldn't be that way. We should have three points and be celebrating." 📝 Lee Bowyer reflects on #BIRFOR. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) April 22, 2021

His impact since taking over from Aitor Karanka last month has been a pleasure to watch.

Although they didn’t put on their best performance last night, nor in their narrow win at Rotherham United beforehand, Bowyer is putting points on the board and doing so by playing much more attractive football.

Blues fans had suffered from Karanka’s turgid football for the bulk of this season, which could’ve ended them up in a much more precarious position if a decision wasn’t made sooner.

After last night, Birmingham City sit in 19th-place of the Championship table and with a 10-point gap to Rotherham United in 22nd.

They’re edging towards Championship safety with three games of the season remaining. Optimism should be rife going into the pre-season with Bowyer at the helm – he’s given belief back into the players and fans too, who are warming to him after every result.