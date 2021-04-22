Speaking to Lancs Live, Preston North End’s Tom Barkhuizen has said his contract situation is up to the club as he prepares to enter the final year of his contract.

Barkhuizen has been with the Lilywhites since January 2017, joining after leaving League Two side Morecambe.

Since joining Preston North End, the 27-year-old has been a mainstay in the side. Across all competitions, Barkhuizen has featured 192 times, netting 38 goals and chipping in with 19 assists.

After last extending his deal in 2019, Barkhuizen will enter the final year of his contract next season.

As a result, the winger has been discussing his immediate future with Preston with a decision hopefully on the horizon.

Speaking to Lancs Live, Barkhuizen has said a decision regarding his position at Deepdale is down to the club, insisting he is enjoying his time with the Championship club. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“It’ll be nice to switch off and see what happens in the summer because I’ve only got one year left on my contract. So who knows what’s going to happen.

“I think it’s important we got staying up out of the way and you have no idea which way the club is going to go.

“Obviously it will all be up to them, I’ve been here a long time and with my age and stuff I’m getting into sort of what is classed as your ‘peak’.

“I need to sit and think about what I want to do as well because I think this is the longest I’ve spent at a club.

“I enjoy it here. I’ve got a lot of friends here. We’ll see what they want to do first because at the end of the day it’s up to the club whether they want to keep me or not – and then whether I want to stay or not.”

Barkhuizen has featured heavily over the course of this season, playing 42 times in the Championship. His involvement has continued under interim manager Frankie McAvoy, last missing a league game through suspension way back in October.

