Sunderland are facing a pivotal summer whether the season ends in promotion or not, with Lee Johnson and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus looking to kick-start the Black Cats’ revolution.

Sunderland having stormed up the League One table after New Year are now winless in five, and rapidly losing pace on the top two.

Hull City are out in front, with Peterborough United now seven points ahead of 3rd-place Sunderland and with just four games of the season remaining.

Whether Sunderland are a Championship outfit or not next season, the summer ahead is bound to bring in yet more optimism and change, and here we look at three potential scenarios that could unfold at the Stadium of Light in pre-season:

Kyril’s transfer kitty

The Frenchman has put aside £60million for a summer spending spree at Sunderland – should they go up into the Championship.

Reports from The Sun reported that the Sunderland owner has a healthy transfer kitty going into the summer but that he won’t be spending it all at once, and will only spend ‘big’ if promotion is attained.

There’ll likely be spending even if Sunderland remain in League One. But fans are getting excited to see some new faces in the summer, and hopefully a better transfer strategy than that of old.

Wyke deal ‘inevitable’?

The 28-year-old has been Johnson’s main man since his arrival at the end of last year. Wyke now has 23 goals in 40 League One outings for Sunderland, but questions still remain over his future.

He’s one of a handful of Sunderland players whose contract expires in the summer. Johnson has remained coy on renewal talks so far with promotion their main focus right now, but given his performance this season, a new deal should be inevitable.

Gwion then…

Football Insider linked both Preston North End and Sunderland with a summer move for Ipswich Towns’ Gwion Edwards.

The 28-year-old sees his deal at Portman Road expire in the summer and with no talks of a renewal as of yet, clubs are lining up to take him in as a free agent in the summer.

He’s netted five goals and grabbed four assists in his 32 League One outings this season, and could yet prove a versatile addition to Johnson’s squad.