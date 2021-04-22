After a disappointing 2020/21 campaign, Blackburn Rovers will be hoping the upcoming summer transfer window can help them prepare for a successful 2021/22 season.

Rovers were hoping to challenge for promotion this season but a dismal run of form has left them in 17th with three Championship games left.

Manager Tony Mowbray has been under increasing pressure from supporters but looks set to lead Blackburn into the summer.

With preparations underway, we take a look at what could happen at Ewood Park this summer.

Mowbray’s summer of change

Despite the aforementioned pressure on Mowbray, the Lancashire Telegraph reported on Thursday that he is set to stay in charge as Rovers undergo a summer of “pretty big change”.

With the owners standing by the 57-year-old, it will be interesting to see just what the club looks to change this summer.

Mowbray’s recruitment will have to be on point, with a big improvement on this season an absolute must.

Ex-Atletico Madrid starlet on the radar

Reports have emerged in recent weeks claiming the former Atletico Madrid starlet is attracting interest from Blackburn.

The out of contract Morecambe man has starred this season, netting 15 goals and provided four assists this season. The attacker has inspired the Shrimpers’ promotion push and could be available for nothing this summer.

It would be somewhat of a gamble bringing the 22-year-old in, given that League Two is the highest level he has played at. However, Mendes Gomes could be an exciting option if Blackburn look to pursue a deal.

Douglas set for Leeds United departure

The loaned in left-back is set to become a free agent this summer, as per claims from Football Insider.

Despite signing the highly-rated Harry Pickering in January, Mowbray has previously hinted the club could look into possibly bringing Douglas back permanently this summer.

A summer swoop for Douglas could be a worthwhile bit of business. A move would see Rovers keep promotion pedigree in their ranks and providing Pickering with some worthy competition and an experienced tutor.