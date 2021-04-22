Preston North End just about confirmed their place in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday evening as they demolished a poor Derby County side 3-0 at Deepdale.

That result means it would take something drastic from themselves and teams towards the bottom of the table for them to end up in any sort of trouble, something which looks highly unlikely to happen.

Despite looking set for another season in the Championship, Preston have lost 21 times this season, almost as many as Sheffield Wednesday who currently sit 23rd and in danger of being relegated. It is only the fact that the Lilywhites have managed to turn draws into wins that has kept them out of trouble.

Here are three things that need to happen at Preston in the summer…

Appoint a manager

Preston have been without a manager now since the 21st March when they sacked Alex Neil after a run of just one win in nine games. Neil had been at the club since July 2017 but hadn’t managed to get the club any higher than a mid-table finish and eventually saw his time with the club run out.

The club is currently being headed by Frankie McAvoy, who was Neil’s assistant before he left and he was tasked with taking on the remaining eight games of the season, where he has managed to consolidate and put the club in a position to push on next season.

A few names have been talked about over the past few weeks, the main one being Gareth Ainsworth at Wycombe Wanderers who has done a fantastic job over the past few years and has overachieved with the club although they look to be heading back down to League One.

Address the centre back position

This is a position which the club could really do with addressing, after losing Ben Davies to Liverpool in the summer, they have been left short of quality at the back with Davies being the key component to the side with his ability to play out from the back and domination in the air.

They had to move quickly to try and replace Davies in January but could only do this with the loan of Liam Lindsay from Stoke City who will be heading back to the Potters in the summer and with the fitness of Patrick Bauer having been questionable over the season, this is a position where Preston could really do with adding strength and depth.

Acquire a prolific goalscorer

Preston have a lot of forward players with the likes of Scott Sinclair, Tom Barkhuizen, Ched Evans, Emil Riis, Sean Maguire, and Louis Moult.

While they have plenty of depth in the forward position, winger Sinclair is the club’s top scorer with just nine goals this term, his closest competition is Barkhuizen with six goals, showing their need for a goalscorer.

However, the club do have Jayden Stockley who is currently out on loan at Charlton Athletic in League One, the towering forward has netted six times in 17 games for the Addicks and he may well be somebody that is used by the new Preston manager come next season.