Neil Critchley has had a very impressive first full season in charge of Blackpool.

The Tangerines are currently 5th in League One and are eyeing a promotion to the Championship.

They don’t know what league they will be in next season but that won’t stop them from looking ahead to the summer.

Battle to keep Jerry Yates

There is no doubt that Yates will be a man in-demand over the coming months after catching the eye at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool swooped to sign him from Rotherham United in July last year and he has scored 20 goals in all competitions.

A saving grace for the Tangerines is that he still has two years left on his contract. However, if they fail to get promoted they are vulnerable to losing him.

Alex Gilliead and Sam Lavelle to sign?

Football League World reported last month that the Seasiders are keen on Scunthorpe United winger Gilliead. The same site has also suggested that they want Morecambe centre-back Lavelle.

Gilliead, formerly of Newcastle United, would give Critchley’s side more depth and options on the wing.

Lavelle has had an impressive past four years in League Two and may want to test himself at a higher level now.

New deal for Sullay Kaikai?

Blackpool hold an option to extend Kaikai’s contract by another 12 months this summer, as detailed on their official club website when he signed.

He has made 66 appearances since joining in 2019, chipping in with 12 goals and 13 assists. It will be interesting to see if they keep him and this may also depend on what division they are in.