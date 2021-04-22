AFC Bournemouth face ‘nervous’ scan wait as star man comes off injured during Millwall win
Speaking to the Bournemouth Daily Echo, AFC Bournemouth boss Jonathan Woodgate has confirmed defender Lloyd Kelly is set to undergo a scan on his ankle after coming off injured vs Millwall.
The Cherries romped to another three points on Wednesday night, thrashing Millwall 4-1 at The Den.
Philip Billing, Arnaut Danjuma, David Brooks and Dominic Solanke got the goals for Jonathan Woodgate’s side, securing a seventh consecutive Championship win. However, the victory was not without a blow.
READ: AFC Bournemouth’s flying Dutchman ‘to consider’ international switch amid Nigeria interest
40 minutes in, defender Lloyd Kelly was forced off through injury. He made way for Sergio Rico shortly before the break, bringing an early end to his night.
Kelly has been a mainstay in Bournemouth’s starting 11 this season, playing in 38 games across all competitions. The England U21s international has featured at centre-back and left-back, impressing in the Cherries’ strong form of late.
Now, it has been confirmed that the club face a nervous wait with Kelly set to undergo a scan on Thursday.
Speaking to the Bournemouth Daily Echo, Woodgate provided an update on the 22-year-old’s situation. Here’s what he had to say:
“He’s got a slight ankle injury.
“We’ll have to assess him tomorrow. He’ll probably get a scan and hopefully, it’s not too serious.”
READ: ‘Great for us’ – AFC Bournemouth welcome key attacker back to action after absence
With three games of the regular season remaining, Bournemouth will be hoping Kelly is available for the run-in.
An automatic promotion spot is still mathematically possible but the play-offs look the most likely possibility. The Cherries face Brentford, Wycombe Wanderers and Stoke City in their final three games of the regular campaign.