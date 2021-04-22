Speaking to the Bournemouth Daily Echo, AFC Bournemouth boss Jonathan Woodgate has confirmed defender Lloyd Kelly is set to undergo a scan on his ankle after coming off injured vs Millwall.

The Cherries romped to another three points on Wednesday night, thrashing Millwall 4-1 at The Den.

Philip Billing, Arnaut Danjuma, David Brooks and Dominic Solanke got the goals for Jonathan Woodgate’s side, securing a seventh consecutive Championship win. However, the victory was not without a blow.

40 minutes in, defender Lloyd Kelly was forced off through injury. He made way for Sergio Rico shortly before the break, bringing an early end to his night.

Kelly has been a mainstay in Bournemouth’s starting 11 this season, playing in 38 games across all competitions. The England U21s international has featured at centre-back and left-back, impressing in the Cherries’ strong form of late.

Now, it has been confirmed that the club face a nervous wait with Kelly set to undergo a scan on Thursday.

Speaking to the Bournemouth Daily Echo, Woodgate provided an update on the 22-year-old’s situation. Here’s what he had to say:

“He’s got a slight ankle injury.

“We’ll have to assess him tomorrow. He’ll probably get a scan and hopefully, it’s not too serious.”

With three games of the regular season remaining, Bournemouth will be hoping Kelly is available for the run-in.

An automatic promotion spot is still mathematically possible but the play-offs look the most likely possibility. The Cherries face Brentford, Wycombe Wanderers and Stoke City in their final three games of the regular campaign.